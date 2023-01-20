MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Jake is a six year old plott hound who weighs around 70-75 pounds and is pretty muscular.
He was returned by his previous adopters after five years because he wasn't doing well with a small child in the home.
While Jake may be big, he is well-mannered and walks well on a leash.
The MHC says he gets along better with large breed dogs and would do best in a home with older children.
Jake can be protective over bones and his favorite toys. He likes to sunbathe, and while he hates baths he loves to wade in a kiddie pool.
If you are interested in meeting Jake, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.