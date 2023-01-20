Jake is a six year old plott hound who weighs around 70-75 pounds and is pretty muscular.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Jake is a six year old plott hound who weighs around 70-75 pounds and is pretty muscular.

He was returned by his previous adopters after five years because he wasn't doing well with a small child in the home.

While Jake may be big, he is well-mannered and walks well on a leash.

The MHC says he gets along better with large breed dogs and would do best in a home with older children.

Jake can be protective over bones and his favorite toys. He likes to sunbathe, and while he hates baths he loves to wade in a kiddie pool.