Helen is an eight and a half year old domestic short hair that is very sweet and loves attention

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Helen, NewsWest 9's pet of the week courtesy of the Midland Human Coalition.

Helen is an eight and a half year old domestic short hair cat that was brought to MHC after her previous owner died.

She was born blind and deaf but despite her disability she is healthy and confident. MHC says she is very sweet and loves attention.

The humane coalition thinks she would do best in a home as the only cat, but isn't sure how she would react to children or dogs.

Helen is also fixed and up to date on her shots.