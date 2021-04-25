x
Meet Gus, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Gus is a six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier Mix, who is looking for his forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Gus, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Gus is a six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mix weighing around 25lbs.

He was found as a stray and was never claimed.

Gus is very energetic and friendly. He seems to like other dogs and would do well in an active family lifestyle.

Credit: KWES

Since Gus is young, he would do well with a yard to run around in and would do well with additional training. 

If you are interested in meeting Gus, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.

