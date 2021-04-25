Gus is a six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier Mix, who is looking for his forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Gus, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Gus is a six-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mix weighing around 25lbs.

He was found as a stray and was never claimed.

Gus is very energetic and friendly. He seems to like other dogs and would do well in an active family lifestyle.

Since Gus is young, he would do well with a yard to run around in and would do well with additional training.