MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Gin, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

She is a two year old domestic short hair tabby.

Unfortunately Gin developed a respiratory and skin infection, but is feeling much better.

MHC says she is pretty shy and often hides until she feels comfortable, but once she gets used to her new environment she is very loving and enjoys cuddles.

Gin would do best in a calm environment with no dogs as she seems to be stressed when she hears barking.

If you are interested in meeting them, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email them at ADOPT@midlandhumane.org.