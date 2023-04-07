Meet Freddie, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week

Freddie is a terrier mix who is around 10 years old, but don't let his age fool you as he is still very active.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Freddie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Freddie is a terrier mix who is 10-11 years old, but don't let his age fool you as he is still very active.

He does have a bit of a strange walk, but has no prior injuries or defects.

Freddie does have arthritis and can be a bit snippy when you pick him up.

The vet says he doesn't seem to be in pain but may not like being picked up near his back and hips.

This little guy is friendly and playful with new humans and likes other small dogs, but would probably do best in a home without children since he isn't up for roughhousing or wrestle matches.