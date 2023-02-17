Meet E'ore, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet E'ore, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.
E'ore, pronounced Eeyore like the Winnie the Pooh companion, is an eight-month-old German Shepherd-pit mix.
He does great with other dogs, cats and children.
While he does know some basic commands, he could use a little more leash training.
The Andrews shelter says he is very friendly and they have not heard him bark yet.
If you are interested in meeting E'ore, you can contact the Andrews Animal Shelter at 432-523-5675 to arrange a meeting.