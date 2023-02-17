Meet E'ore, NewsWest 9's Andrews Pet of the Week

E'ore is an eight-month-old German Shepherd-pit mix.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet E'ore, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

E'ore, pronounced Eeyore like the Winnie the Pooh companion, is an eight-month-old German Shepherd-pit mix.

He does great with other dogs, cats and children.

While he does know some basic commands, he could use a little more leash training.

The Andrews shelter says he is very friendly and they have not heard him bark yet.