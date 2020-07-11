Dinah is a two-year-old Pitbull who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dinah, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Dinah is a two-year-old Pitbull, weighing around 55 lbs. She is currently in a foster home.

Dinah isn't great around other dogs, so a forever home with only her would be ideal.

She also loves to be the queen of the castle and enjoying playing in the yard.

If you would like more information on Dinah she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.