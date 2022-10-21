Darla has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Darla, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Darla is a six-month-old female heeler mix weighing around 20-25 pounds.

She has unique markings with a solid black head and a speckled body

Her tiny features may indicate she may stay small once she is fully grown.

Darla was found on the streets by another rescue and taken to the Midland Humane Coalition.

While Darla is timid in a kennel environment, she opens up a bit once she feels safe.

MHC says she may do better in a home with another dog where she can learn to trust people. She will also need a patient family to work with her.