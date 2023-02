Dapper is a six-year-old terrier mix who was recently surrendered by his owner.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dapper, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Dapper is a six-year-old terrier mix who was recently surrendered by his owner.

He is shy at first but once he opens up he becomes a total cuddle bug.

MHC says he is very sweet to his humans, but he doesn't play well with other dogs. Cats are unknown at this time.