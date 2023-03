Dakota is a two-year-old chow chow/husky mix.

ANDREWS, Texas — Meet Dakota, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Andrews Animal Shelter.

His owners gave him up because he couldn't tolerate the children.

Dakota loves getting attention from adults and gets along with other dogs and cats.

He is housebroken and does well on a leash.