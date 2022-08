Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix that turns into a cuddle bug once she's shown some love.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix.

The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in.

She can be a little shy around new people and places, but once she's been shown some love she becomes a big cuddle bug.