Cupid is a sweet and cuddly 55 lb Pit Bull Terrier mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Cupid is a 55 lb Pit Bull Terrier mix.

He was surrendered when his previous owners could no longer care for him.

Cupid is super sweet and cuddly. He would much rather be cuddling than playing fetch.

Cupid is laid back but loves getting attention.

We don't know how well he deals with cats.