Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Cupid is a pit bull terrier mix. He was surrendered when his previous owners determined they couldn't care for him anymore.
Cupid is super sweet and cuddly. He would much rather be cuddling with his humans than playing fetch. So, it stands to reason, Cupid is very laid back and loves getting attention.
It is unknown how he acts around cats.
If you are interested in meeting Cupid, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.