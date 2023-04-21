Cupid is a pit bull terrier mix who loves to cuddle.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Cupid is a pit bull terrier mix. He was surrendered when his previous owners determined they couldn't care for him anymore.

Cupid is super sweet and cuddly. He would much rather be cuddling with his humans than playing fetch. So, it stands to reason, Cupid is very laid back and loves getting attention.

It is unknown how he acts around cats.