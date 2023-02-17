Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week

Cupid is a super sweet and cuddly pitbull terrier mix who is very laid back but has a heart full of love.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cupid, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

He was a stray brought to MHC by his rescuer who couldn't keep him but wanted him to have the best home.

Cupid is very loyal and loves to stick by your side. While he's a bit nervous in the kennels, he is very fun and social once you get to know him.

While he is big, he is gentle and gets along well will people and most dogs. This means he would be perfect for a pet-loving family with school-aged children.