Meet Clyde, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week

Clyde is an eight-year-old Chihuahua mix who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Clyde, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Clyde is an eight-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing around 15 lbs.

He was rescued as a stray from Midland Animal Services.

Clyde is good-natured and gets along with small dogs.

He does get nervous in new situations but warms up when he gets comfortable.

If you would like more information on Clyde she is available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.