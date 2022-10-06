Chopper is a two-year-old basset hound/terrier mix.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chopper, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Chopper is a two-year-old basset hound/terrier mix.

He is a short but stout dog with a scruffy wire-haired coat, who probably won't grow any bigger than he already is.

MHC says he was found outside of a local church tied to a tree.

The coalition was unable to find his previous owners and no one came forward to claim him; however, he was already neutered and had a collar so he must have had a family at some point.

Chopper is very friendly and likes to be a lap dog. MHC says he isn't reactive to the cats in the adoption center, so he might do okay in a home with a cat.