Chewy is a one year old, 50 pound pit bull terrier mix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chewy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Chewy is a one year old, 50 pound pit bull terrier mix.

He was rescued with another dog named Han Solo out in the county.

This big guy loves playing and getting cuddles from his humans.

Since he is still young he needs a bit of work on basic commands, but he is eager to please his new family.

While Chewy seems to like other dogs, he is definitely not a fan of cats.