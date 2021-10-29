Chessie is a 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is playful but a bit bossy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Chessie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Chessie is a playful 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that was found as a stray.

She is super playful but would likely do best as the only dog in the home due to her bossy nature.

MHC says she loves to play fetch and is a chewer so she'll need plenty of toys to keep her occupied.

Chessie also guards her food and toys, so she would do best in a home without any small children. She does get along with some other dogs as long as they are properly introduced in a neutral place.

Chessie is spayed and fully up to date on her shots.