Meet CB & Scout, our Pets of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet CB and Scout, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

CB is a black and tan Chiweenie about 10-12 lbs and Scout is a grey and brown Terrier about 15-20 lbs, both are around the age of 2-3 years old.

CB is a little more independent but warms up after time and Scout is friendly and ready to be loved.

These two buddies were found running around together as strays. You can adopt one or the other, but the Midland Humane Coalition is trying to get them adopted together.