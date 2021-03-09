Caesar is a five-year-old Corgi-terrier mix who was recently surrendered.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Caesar, NewsWest 9's pet of the week courtesy of the Midland Human Coalition.

While he was diagnosed with Valley Fever, a fungal infection common in desert soil, he is recovering now and looking for his forever home. He is also fixed and up to date on his shots.

Caesar can be a little shy around new people but is gentle once he warms up to them.

He gets along well with other dogs as long as they have a proper introduction in a neutral environment.

Because of his illness, Caesar will need daily medication and monitoring by a vet for around a year or two. He might also need surgery in the future.

Caesar would also be a good fit for any owners who want to skip the puppy phase and move straight to the cuddling.