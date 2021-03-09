MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Caesar, NewsWest 9's pet of the week courtesy of the Midland Human Coalition.
He is a five-year-old Corgi-terrier mix who was recently surrendered.
While he was diagnosed with Valley Fever, a fungal infection common in desert soil, he is recovering now and looking for his forever home. He is also fixed and up to date on his shots.
Caesar can be a little shy around new people but is gentle once he warms up to them.
He gets along well with other dogs as long as they have a proper introduction in a neutral environment.
Because of his illness, Caesar will need daily medication and monitoring by a vet for around a year or two. He might also need surgery in the future.
Caesar would also be a good fit for any owners who want to skip the puppy phase and move straight to the cuddling.
If you are interested in meeting Caesar you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.