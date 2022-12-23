MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua. His former family says he weighs around 18 to 20 pounds.
He is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a leash.
Buddy also does well in a kennel, and is okay both indoors and outdoors.
MHC says he would be most at home in a calm household where he will be pampered for the rest of his life.
Buddy is available to the coalition's Senior to Senior program as well.
If you are interested in meeting Buddy, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.