Buddy is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a leash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua. His former family says he weighs around 18 to 20 pounds.

He is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a leash.

Buddy also does well in a kennel, and is okay both indoors and outdoors.

MHC says he would be most at home in a calm household where he will be pampered for the rest of his life.

Buddy is available to the coalition's Senior to Senior program as well.