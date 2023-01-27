MIDLAND, Texas —
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old.
His former family says he's super sweet and calm natured.
He does well walking on a leash and in a kennel and is very much an indoor-outdoor dog.
He will do great in a calm household where his new family will pamper him for the rest of their lives.
Buddy is available for MHC's Senior to Senior adoption program.
If you are interested in meeting Buddy, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email ADOPT@midlandhumane.org for inquiring.