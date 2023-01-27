Buddy is a calm-natured, larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old.

His former family says he's super sweet and calm natured.

He does well walking on a leash and in a kennel and is very much an indoor-outdoor dog.

He will do great in a calm household where his new family will pamper him for the rest of their lives.

Buddy is available for MHC's Senior to Senior adoption program.