Buddy and Lady are a bonded senior couple who will be kept together.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy and Lady, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

These two are a bonded senior couple who will be kept together.

Mr. Buddy, the larger of the two chihuahua mixes, is about 12-14 years old and weighs around 20 pounds.

Mrs. Lady is a more petite gal, weighing about eight pounds. She is believed to be 10-12 years old.

The pair was surrendered after their owner passed away and the family member caring for them was longer able to provide for them.

Both dogs are sweet and calm-natured. They do well walking on a leash, in a kennel, in the house and in a yard.

Buddy and Lady love each other and love people. They would do great in a household where they will be pampered for the rest of their lives.

These two also qualify for the coalition's Senior to Senior Adoption Program.