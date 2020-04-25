MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Bruno, our Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Bruno is a 10-year-old senior pup who is a little bit on the chunky side. He is an American Bulldog mix.

Mister Bruno was recently surrendered because his family was unable to care for him.

Bruno weighs about 95 pounds but Midland Humane Coalition hopes to trim him down by 15 pounds.

He is very gentle with a sweet demeanor with people but has not been around other dogs.

Bruno is a big ole sweetheart who is looking for his forever home.

Midland Humane Coalition

Because Bruno is older, he does have arthritis-related pain that will require vet care.

He is eligible for the senior- to- senior adoption program. Also, the shelter will waive any adoption fees for senior citizens adopting senior dogs or cats.

Midland Humane