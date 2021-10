Bo is believed to be a corgi mix, super friendly and do well in a home with kids.

MIDLAND, Texas — Our NewsWest 9 pet of the week is Bo.

He is about five-years-old and the Midland Humane Coalition thinks he is a corgi mix.

Bo is very friendly and will do well in a home with kids.

All of the coalitions adoptable pets are spayed and neutered, and up to date on their shots, including Bo.

People can meet Bo by contacting the Midland Humane Coalition.