Meet Biscuit, Newswest 9's Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Biscuit is a nine-month-old Beagle mix with a beautiful red and white coat, weighing around 30 lbs.
She was surrendered because her family moved to an apartment that doesn't allow dogs.
Biscuit is very friendly, energetic, active, loves people, and has high energy. She can be a little scared around other dogs and prefers dogs to her similar size.
As a reminder, Biscuit is a puppy so she's learning basic obedience and how to walk on a leash.
Since she is a Beagle, Biscuit can be distracted by all the smells and loves to follow her nose to new adventures.
You can Email or call 432.557.3405 for MHC inquiring.