MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Benny, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Benny is a 12-year-old pitbull mix.
His previous owner passed away and her husband surrendered him after he struggled to care for her dogs.
MHC says Benny was chained without provision of a shelter for months on end along with other senior dogs.
Despite all he has gone through, Benny is a sweet boy and a happy camper who loves everyone he meets.
He is easy on his leash and is well-behaved in his kennel. MHC says he should do well with other calm-natured dogs.
Since he is 12 he is too old to play with and would rather just hang out with people.
If you are interested in meeting Benny, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.