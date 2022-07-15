Despite all he has gone through, Benny is a sweet boy and a happy camper who loves everyone he meets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Benny, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Benny is a 12-year-old pitbull mix.

His previous owner passed away and her husband surrendered him after he struggled to care for her dogs.

MHC says Benny was chained without provision of a shelter for months on end along with other senior dogs.

Despite all he has gone through, Benny is a sweet boy and a happy camper who loves everyone he meets.

He is easy on his leash and is well-behaved in his kennel. MHC says he should do well with other calm-natured dogs.

Since he is 12 he is too old to play with and would rather just hang out with people.