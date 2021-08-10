Ben and Briar are German Shepherd and pug mixes who are both friendly and playful with lots of energy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ben and Briar, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

These two are siblings recently surrendered by their owner.

Ben and Briar are German Shepherd and pug mixes who are both friendly and playful with lots of energy.

They are a bonded pair, so the humane coalition is hoping they will be adopted into the same family.

MHC says they would do best with a family who has the time to play with them and give them plenty of attention.

Both of them will be at the Festival of St. Francis at the Christ Church Anglican Fall Fair and Pet Blessing on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.