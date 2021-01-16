Meet Bean and Burrito, Newswest 9's Pets of the Week

Bean and Burrito are four-month-old kittens, who are looking for their forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Bean and Burrito, our Pets of the Week, courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Bean is a 4-month old female short hair brown tabby. She is sweet, outgoing but it takes her time to adapt to new surroundings.

Burrito is also a 4-month-old female short hair tabby with black, brown, and grey markings. She is a little shyer than most cats and prefers the company of other cats to humans.

They were rescued off the streets in Midland, and have been in a foster home with other littermates.

The two would do great together for families that want two cats. The goal is for them to be adopted together.

The adoption fee is usually $110 for cats but if you adopt a pair it will cost $165. This includes full vetting, up to date vaccinations and both are spayed.

If you would like more information on Bean and Burrito, they are available at the adoption center inside Petsmart in Midland.