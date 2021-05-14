Aubrey is an eight-year-old boxer mix who was recently surrendered to Midland Animal Services.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Aubrey, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Aubrey is an eight-year-old boxer mix who was recently surrendered to Midland Animal Services.

The humane coalition says she is sweet natured and calm with people, but is not so great with other dogs or small children.

She also qualifies for the Senior to Senior program, where adoption fees are waived for senior citizens.