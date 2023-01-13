Attica is a gorgeous and energetic young dog that is eager to please.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Attica, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Attica is a 10-month-old female shepherd mix with a short to medium length brindle coat.

Right now she weighs about 30-35 pounds and looks like she will be a medium sized dog.

Attica was picked up as a stray and dropped off at the city shelter.

Unfortunately no owners ever came to claim her and no one adopted her, so after two and a half months she ended up on the euthanasia list. MHC swooped in to save her just in time.

Attica is high energy and does still have some puppy traits, but she is eager to please and learn for her human. She is a very food-motivated girl, so treats and toys can help teach this young dog new tricks.

She can come across as aloof and shy when meeting new people, but once she feels safe her friendly and affectionate side comes out.

MHC says she seems to be non-reactive to other dogs, but cats are unknown at this time.