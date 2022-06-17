Aspen is a well-mannered cutie who loves to cuddle and be the center of attention.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Aspen, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition .

She is around one year old and will likely not get any bigger than she already is.

Aspen was found darting in and out of traffic on a very hot West Texas day.

Her foster family says she has very good manners.

She's also a smart pip who knows how to sit and shake, and will wait for you to offer her a treat.

Aspen loves to be the center of attention and is always near her person.

Her foster family says she will lay in your lap and cuddle which will often end in a nap.