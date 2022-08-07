Apollo is a one-year-old cattle breed mix with beautiful tricolor markings.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

He was found as a stray and taken in by an older couple who really liked him but found he had too much energy for the,

MHC says he could run all day and not get tired so he would do best with an active family who has a large yard.

While he has primarily been an outside dog, he does like to be with his people.

Due to his size and excitable nature he would likely do better with older children.