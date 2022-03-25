Annie is a really sweet girl with tons of energy, so she'll do best in a home where she can get plenty of exercise.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Annie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Annie is a two-year-old Heeler Pitbull mix.

She was adopted in San Angelo, but sadly her owner worked long hours and wasn't able to give her the attention she needed.

Annie is a really sweet girl with tons of energy, so she'll do best in a home where she can get plenty of exercise.

She gets along well with other dogs, and kids too.