MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Annie, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Annie is a two-year-old Heeler Pitbull mix.
She was adopted in San Angelo, but sadly her owner worked long hours and wasn't able to give her the attention she needed.
Annie is a really sweet girl with tons of energy, so she'll do best in a home where she can get plenty of exercise.
She gets along well with other dogs, and kids too.
If you are interested in meeting Annie, you can call the Midland Humane Coalition at 432-557-3405 or email for inquiring.