MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Luna and Shadow, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

These two are one and a half year old lab mixes. MHC is hoping to adopt these two buddies as a pair.

Luna and Shadow were recently surrendered to Midland Animal Services after their previous owner could no longer care for them.

Both dogs are super energetic and love being outside.They are affection animals who would do well in a home with older children.