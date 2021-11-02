Keeping pets safe from the cold

Three tips to help keep your pets safe when the weather drops.

In cold weather like this, it's important to make sure that your pets are staying warm and comfortable too.

Here's three ways you can ensure the safety of your pets when the temperature starts to plummet.

1. The first (and simplest) thing you can do is keep your pets indoors. Especially at night, letting your pets stay inside is critical to keeping them safe and comfortable.

If your dog prefers to stay outside, giving them a dry place to shelter can help them stay out of the elements and stay warm.

2. Windchill can negatively affect pets just like people. Keeping them bundled in a sweater or some other outerwear can protect their sensitive skin from the cold.

3. Make sure you're keeping an eye on the animals in your area. Even if they aren't your pet, doesn't mean they have a place to go. If you see something, say something, and contact your local Humane Society.