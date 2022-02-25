MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.
Jake is about six years old and is a Plott Hound, meaning he is a big dog.
He is calm, friendly and well-mannered, and seems to do well in a kennel.
MHC says he gets along with other dogs his size and loves to sunbathe.
He does apparently have a habit of guarding his bones and treats, so that's something his new family will have to be prepared to work with.
Jake's previous family had to return him after having a child because they said he couldn't adjust to the change, so he would likely do best in a family without any children. They also told MHC he wasn't a huge fan of the neighborhood cats.
If you'd like to meet him, call the Midland Humane Coalition at (432) 557-3405. They're located inside the Midland PetSmart and open seven days a week.