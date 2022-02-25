x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pets

Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

Jake is about six years old and is a Plott Hound, meaning he is a big dog.
Credit: Midland Humane Coalition

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Jake is about six years old and is a Plott Hound, meaning he is a big dog.

He is calm, friendly and well-mannered, and seems to do well in a kennel.

MHC says he gets along with other dogs his size and loves to sunbathe.

He does apparently have a habit of guarding his bones and treats, so that's something his new family will have to be prepared to work with.

Jake's previous family had to return him after having a child because they said he couldn't adjust to the change, so he would likely do best in a family without any children. They also told MHC he wasn't a huge fan of the neighborhood cats.

If you'd like to meet him, call the Midland Humane Coalition at (432) 557-3405. They're located inside the Midland PetSmart and open seven days a week.

Related Articles

In Other News

Texas Paw House making dog houses for Fix West Texas 'Pets in Need'