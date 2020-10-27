How to keep pets warm as temperatures drop

If possible, bringing your pets inside is the easiest way to keep them safe and warm.

MIDLAND, Texas — As winter weather creeps in and temperatures drop in the Permian Basin, it's important to remember our four-legged friends during our times.

Bringing your pets inside is the easiest way to keep them warm, but if they have to stay outside make sure to give them extra blankets as well as plenty of food and water.

If you do take them inside, make sure you've closed any doggie doors to ensure the heat stays inside.

"They get cold just like you do. Even though they have hair it doesn't make the ready or able to stay outside," said Madison Pope, owner of Pays and Claws Pet Motel.

The Midland Animal Shelter is doing its part to keep the animals warm by adjusting the inside temperatures. They also plan to add bedding if necessary.