Get your pets a low cost vaccination right from your car

Midland Animal Services are offering various vaccinations for your pets at a low price.

MIDLAND, Texas — If your pets need a vaccination but you don't have the money, Midland Animal Services might be able to help.

August 20th at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd from 10a.m.-1p.m., Midland Animal Services will offer low cost drive thru vaccines and chips for your pets.

This low cost clinic will be drive thru, so enter with your car on Cuthbert and follow the signs that will lead you to the back of the shelter.

Cash and credit cards are accepted and the prices for the various vaccinations and chips provided are:

Rabies: $5

Dewormer: $5

Microchip: $10

Nexgard: $15

Parvo/Distemper/Bordetella: $15

The line will cut off at 1 pm so come sooner rather than later.