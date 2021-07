The calendar includes dates for vaccinations and spay and neuter services.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas, a local organization devoted to bringing affordable pet care to the region, recently released their clinic dates for the month of July.

Saturday is designated as a day for their vaccination clinic by appointment or walk in.

Remaining date ranges on their calendar include July 13-16, 19-22 and 26-29. Different days throughout the month are set aside for certain services, including vaccinations and spay and neuter services.