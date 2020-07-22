Fix West Texas plans multiple summer clinics

The group will have several clinics for people to have their pets spayed or neutered, vaccinated and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Fix West Texas is continuing their mission to help the animals of the area by holding several clinics over the summer.

All of the clinics will be held at the Odessa Police Department on 205 N. Grant Avenue.

The first clinic will be a spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats. It will run from August 6-7 and booking and prices can be found on the Fix West Texas website.

The next clinic is community cat clinic set aside for members of the Fix West Texas TNR Facebook group. This clinic will run August 8-10.

Finally, the last clinic will be for vaccinations, microchips, flea/tick/heartworm preventatives and yearly blood work. This clinic will run August 6-10.

Fix West Texas will also be at the Midland Farmers Market on July 25. Shirts will be available for $20 and dog bandanas will be sold for $3.

For more information on these clinics and the work Fix West Texas does, you can visit the website or the Facebook page.