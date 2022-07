The flea and tick medication will be offered Wednesday and Thursday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is offering pay what you can afford medication for people whose pets are suffering from fleas and ticks.

The medication will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Pets are not required to be with you but you do have to know their weight.

You can visit Fix West Texas at 5203 Princeton St. 17 in Midland.

