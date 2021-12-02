Fix West Texas offers shelter barrels for pets during winter weather

For your animals that can not come into the house during winter weather, Fix West Texas offers free shelter barrels with straw to keep your pets warm.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas is getting hit by an arctic cold front, which can leave pets extremely cold outside.

That's why the local non-profit, Fix West Texas, is offering shelter barrels filled with straw for your pets to keep warm during the winter weather.

These barrels are offered for free to anyone who cannot bring their pets inside or pets without houses to help keep them warm.

The barrels are on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can pick one up at 5025 Princeton Ave #2, Midland, TX, 79703