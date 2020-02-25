MIDLAND, Texas — A group of Midlanders are doing what they can to help control the pet overpopulation.

Fix West Texas says low-cost spay and neuter services are the number one way to do that.

The group joined forces with a non-profit mobile vet to help provide low-cost services to folks in West Texas.

It's also important to remember this is not the full time job for Fix West Texas-all the members have day jobs, but the work is important enough to put in that extra time and effort.

The response has been more than they ever expected.

During a two-day clinic in January, over 120 animals were signed up.

In February alone, 246 cats and dogs were spayed and neutered in the city Midland while in the county, there were 94 animals treated. This equals a total of $11,270 worth of services.

The clinic has invested in a logo and a flier design and has made a Facebook page, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Another low cost clinic will be held from March 12-15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Odessa Police Department garage.

For more information on this clinic as well as Fix West Texas, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.

Fix West Texas What a great news clip highlighting our work the last few months. ... Don't forget the animal shelter ground breaking today at 2pm! Let's help celebrate the City's commitment to our animals. You do not need to be in rescue to get involved. After all, this is YOUR shelter.

MORE PET NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Jack visits the studio for Pet of the Week

Chico the viral dog escapes owner to run to Odessa Police Department

Ralphy visits the studio for Pet of the Week