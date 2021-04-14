Fix West Texas holding free clinic thanks to generous donations

The clinic will offer free spaying and neutering and microchipping as well as cat and dog food.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas received a little love, so now they're working to pay it forward.

The Chewy Humane Society of the United States made a huge donation of dog and cat food to the nonprofit.

In addition to that, Fi Nano donated 150 microchips and the Mile High Canine Rescue in Colorado donated for 150 spay and neutering services.

All of this is going towards the Pets in Need program.

As part of this program, Fix West Texas will be offering these services, as well as free parvo and distemper vaccines at a special clinic.

"Some people hit hard times and might can't afford the yearly vaccinations or they can't afford to get their animal spayed or neutered or they're in between jobs and can't afford food. We're here to meet those needs for them," Karen Patterson, President of Fix West Texas said.