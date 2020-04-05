MIDLAND, Texas — As we try to get back to our typical lives here in West Texas, it's important to think about not just people but also our animals.

Fix West Texas held a mobile vaccination clinic to make sure pet owners still have access to the vaccinations pets need while also protecting volunteers and pet owners from COVID-19.

"They can come down with parvo or distemper and we can prevent that with our vaccination package," said Karen Patterson, President of Fix West Texas. "Because of the COVID restrictions, we tried to brainstorm ways we could still serve the community and get those pets vaccinated but still stay safe."

The low-cost mobile vaccination site was the group's solution.

"People just drive up, we immunize their animals, hand them the receipt and off they go," said Patterson.

The group has plans to make the next drive-up clinic even bigger.

"That one we will also be doing rabies, so we'll be doing adult animals as well," said Patterson.

Fix West Texas created this mobile vaccination clinic as a way to protect the animals in our community from viruses that could be deadly for them while making sure that the volunteers and pet owners are also protected.

The next clinic will be held on May 16th.

For more information on Fix West Texas and its mission, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

State Rapid Response Team heading to Midland Medical Lodge

ECISD Emergency Child Care Facility opening Wednesday

West Texas Regional Poison Center seeing a 60% to 70% increase in calls