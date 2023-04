The non-profit is giving away 2,000 free microchips throughout the month.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is offering free microchips for the month of April.

The non-profit has 2,000 to give away. As of April 3, it still has 1,916 available.

You can visit the location at 5023 Princeton St. 17 on April 1-6, 12-19, 23, and 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fix West Texas will also be at the Petco on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.