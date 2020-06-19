MIDLAND, Texas — Is it time for your pet to get a little snip snip?

Well, Fix West Texas got you covered.

They're even offering their services at a low cost.

"We feel like everybody deserves a pet in their life, so we want everybody to have that opportunity," Karen Patterson president of Fix West Texas said. "But we want them to have that opportunity responsibly so that’s why we do the low-cost spay and neuter."

To register for future events you have to sign up through their Facebook page.

They’re providing these services to help reduce the overpopulation of pets in the area.

"Ten healthy, adoptable animals a day that we were having to euthanize because there was not enough homes. and that’s our community’s problem," said Patterson. "It’s not the animal shelter’s problem, it’s not the city’s problem, it’s not the county’s problem, it’s each and every one of ours problems."

With every problem..there’s a way to fix it.

They’re doing just that one snip at a time.

