Fix West Texas accepting limited walk-in pets for neutering, flea/tick treatment

If you are planning to take your pet in, the clinic asks you not to give them any food after midnight.

ODESSA, Texas — Fix West Texas is taking a limited number of walk-in pets for neutering.

These walk-ins will be accepted from 8-10 a.m. on April 6-8.

Each day will accept 10 male cats and five male dogs.

The animals will also receive a free flea and tick treatment that will last 30 days.

If you are planning to take your pet in, the clinic asks you not to give them any food after midnight.

These appointments are first come, first serve.