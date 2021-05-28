Fancy is a two-year-old domestic medium hair who is looking for her forever home.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Fancy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Fancy is a two-year-old domestic medium hair who was rescued at of Midland Animal Services.

She was a young mom who was fully vetted after she finished raising her kittens and is now ready for her forever home.

The humane coalition says Fancy can be very protective and may do better in a home without dogs. She is also slow to warm up in new situations but can be loving once she feels comfortable.